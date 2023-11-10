Lagos To Divert Traffic For Annual Women Marathon, Announces Alternative Routes

The Lagos State government has announced plans to divert traffic in some routes on Lagos Island. The diversion will last between 6 am and 2 pm.on Saturday 11, 2023.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Hon. Oluseun Ogunyemi, who announced the diversions plans, said the routes have been dedicated to the annual Women Mini Marathon, to ensure the safety and security of the participants.

According to a statement released by Osiyemi, the race will kick off at Lagos City Mall, through Marina, Lagos via VI, and return through Falomo. It will end at Onikan Stadium.

As contained in a breakdown released by the Commissioner, it will kickstart from JK Randle Avenue to Water Board to Old NITEL Building, to Outer Marina Road (front of State House) through the Army Officers’ Mess to Independence Bridge.

He said the race continues from there to Bonny Camp Bridge to Ahmadu Bello Way to Eko Atlantic (old Bar-Beach) to Akin Adesola St to Five Cowries Bridge (Falomo Bridge) to Falomo Roundabout to Awolowo Road to Onikan Roundabout and finally to Mobolaji Johnson Arena (old Onikan Stadium) as the finish point.

Consequent upon this, the Commissioner says there will be a diversion on the following routes before and during the race;

Outer Marina Road and Odunlami Street, Lagos Island.

Inner Marina Road inwards NITEL Building, and Brooks Street.

Catholic Mission Street by Water Board, Hawley Street, Okesuna Street, and Moloney Street.

Onikan underpass by Officers Mess.

The adjoining Streets along Ahmadu Bello Way,

( including Adeola Odeku Junction by Ahmadu Bello Way).

The adjoining streets along Akin Adesola Street.

Falomo Ramp bridge from Victoria Island.

The exit road from the MTN building, Falomo.

Bourdon Road by Giwa barracks.

Entry to Falomo roundabout from Alfred Rewane by Church of the Assumption.

The adjoining Streets along Awolowo road

Onikan roundabout by King George V road.

He also announced alternative routes by which motorists can reach their desired destinations.

Motorists from Apongbon Bridge will be diverted to Odunlami Street towards Campos/Igbosere Street to connect Sandgrouse Road and Sura to continue their journeys.

Motorists from Victoria Island will be diverted to Ozumba Mbadiwe through Bonny Camp to link the Onikan underpass to the Third Mainland bridge for their desired destinations.

The Commissioner assured that Security and Traffic Management Personnel will be deployed to the dedicated and alternative routes to ensure the safety of lives and property, and also reduce the inconveniences that may be occasioned by the event.