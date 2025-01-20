Lagos To Collaborate With Empire Distribution, On Music Academy, Talent Development

Share

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, has received the Chief Executive Officer of Empire Publishing and Distribution, Mr Ghazi Shami, along with his team, in a strategic meeting in her office in Alausa, Ikeja.

The meeting was aimed at forging partnerships and at enhancing the Creative Industry within Nigeria, with a particular focus on building local capacity, identifying and nurturing talents and improving production, distribution, and management processes in music.

This initiative, according to a release from the office of the Commissioner, represents a significant step towards facilitating a Cultural Exchange Program between the United States and Nigeria, which will primarily target the music sector and music education.

The collaboration aims to foster a rich dialogue and share best practices in the arts, providing Nigerian artists with access to international expertise and resources.

One of the key highlights of the partnership will be the establishment of a Music Academy, which will be developed in conjunction with esteemed institutions in the United States.

The academy is envisioned as a hub for talent training and skill development, aiming to equip aspiring musicians and producers in Nigeria with the necessary tools to succeed in a competitive global market.

