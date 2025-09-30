Lagos To Close Roads In Victoria Island For Africa’s First Electric Powerboat Race

The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversions in parts of Victoria Island ahead of the E1 Electric Powerboat Racing Championship, Africa’s first-ever event of its kind, scheduled for Saturday, October 4, and Sunday, October 5, 2025.

In a statement on Tuesday, Commissioner for Transportation Oluwaseun Osiyemi explained that the closures are necessary to ease traffic flow and ensure the smooth hosting of the international competition on the Lagos Inland Waterways.

He said there will be a total road closure at 1st Lekki Junction inward Ozumba Mbadiwe and advised motorists to use alternative routes that have been carefully mapped out to minimise disruptions.

Motorists traveling from Ajah towards Lekki are expected to make a U-turn at the 1st Junction pedestrian bridge and connect through Yesufu Abiodun Street, Maroko Police Station, City of David, Ligali Ayorinde, Ajose Adeogun, Eko Hotel Roundabout, and onward to Ahmadu Bello Way. Alternatively, they can take Ogonbo Road via Abraham Adesanya to Okun Ajah and link to Coastal Road. Those coming from Lekki towards Ikoyi or the Mainland are advised to use Admiralty Way to access the Lekki Link Bridge. Commuters heading to CMS can use Yesufu Abiodun, Oniru Road, Aboyade Cole, and Ligali Ayorinde.

Ample parking will be available at Fidelity Bank, Access Bank, and Nigerian Law School premises on Victoria Island. Officials from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have been deployed to direct vehicles and maintain order throughout the two-day event. Osiyemi assured that Coastal Road will remain open to traffic while diversion points will be manned to guide motorists.

He emphasised that the event places Lagos on the global stage, describing it as a historic championship that requires cooperation from all residents and road users to ensure its success.

The E1 Electric Powerboat Racing Championship is expected to draw participants, international spectators, and tourists, making Lagos the first African city to host this innovative water sport.