Lagos To Close Ozumba Mbadiwe Nightly For Week-Long Repairs

The Lagos State Government has announced the partial closure of Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, for nightly rehabilitation works lasting seven days.

According to the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the repairs will run from Monday, September 15, to Sunday, September 21, 2025, covering the stretch from Bonny Camp junction.

In a statement on Sunday, Osiyemi explained that the road will be shut from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily to reduce disruption to daytime traffic flow.

“We appeal to motorists to cooperate with traffic officers and use alternative routes during this period. The project is in the overall interest of the public,” he said.

The commissioner assured residents that traffic management personnel would be deployed to guide road users and minimize inconvenience throughout the repairs.

Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, a major link between Victoria Island and other parts of Lagos, is being rehabilitated to enhance its durability and safety for commuters, the government added.