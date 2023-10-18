Lagos To Close Churches, Mosques, Bars Causing Environmental Nuisance

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration has directed the closure of all places of worship and drinking establishments that are causing environmental disturbances in the state.

The state government gave the directive on Tuesday in a statement issued by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

Speaking during a management meeting with the newly appointed General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr Babatunde Ajayi, and the agency’s directors, Wahab made this declaration.

He cautioned the LASEPA management team to update their operational approaches in line with global standards.

READ ALSO:

“I charged them to review their operations strategies following accepted international best practices.

“I have also directed the zonal directors, monitoring and enforcement units to begin advocacy and strict enforcement by closing any public place (bars, churches, clubs, mosques, companies, among others) causing environmental nuisance across the state.

“This is in compliance with the Lagos State Environmental Management Protection Law,” Wahab said.