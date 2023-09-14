Lagos To Close 3rd Mainland Bridge For Two Consecutive Sundays

The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, is set to initiate palliative repairs on the deteriorated sections of the 3rd Mainland Bridge for two consecutive Sundays, starting from September 17th and September 24th, 2023.

New Telegraph gathered that Abdulhafiz Toriola, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, who disclosed this on Thursday, mentioned that preparations have been finalized for remedial work on the damaged portions of the road.

According to her, the repair work will take place between 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM each Sunday, adding that the proposed works will be strictly executed in two phases, with phase one focusing on only the most critical sections on the Iyana Oworonshoki inward Adeniji Adele/Lagos Island.

READ ALSO:

Consequently, the state government released a travel advisory to ensure seamless traffic movement in the area.

Toriola advised motorists to ply the following alternative routes made available during the rehabilitation works, which are Scene 1, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Alapere/Ogudu axis inwards Lagos Island will be diverted towards Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway to link Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue to access Eko Bridge and Lagos Island.

For scene 2, motorists from Lagos Mainland going through Herbert Macaulay Road (Adekunle axis) inwards Lagos Island via Third Mainland Bridge will be diverted towards Muritala Mohammed Way to use Carter Bridge to link Lagos Island.

He further urged motorists to be patient and observe safety measures during the palliative works on the asphalt pavement of the bridge.