Lagos To Begin Removal Of Illegal Stalls After 48hrs

Share

The Lagos State Ministry of Environment, says it will begin full removal of illegal stalls impeding public infrastructures after serving a 48-hour notice.

The Commissioner for Environment, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, said this while speaking with journalists after an inspection tour to the Oke Arin area on the Lagos Island and its environs yesterday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ministry had given a 48-hour ultimatum to traders operating under the Apogbon Bridge and illegal stall owners operating on the drainage setback.

The notice which ended on Saturday was aimed at ensuring the traders vacate the illegal stall, preparatory to the commencement of urban regeneration of the Lagos Island.

“What we came to do this morning is to ascertain the level of compliance with respect to the notices issued on Thursday. “We have served all the notices, and statutorily, we have fulfilled what we were required to do by the law.

“By Tuesday, we will start the full removal of all those extensions impeding the public infrastructure within the system here,” he said.

Wahab, who was displeased with the way contractors put their building materials on the road, said the buildings would be sealed until the materials are removed from the road and infrastructure.

“Now, we also noticed people are just taking the laws into their hands. They will put their building materials alongside their mixers with cement on a constructed drainage and the road.

“The next few weeks, the road will be destroyed, and they will be the ones who will be calling out the government for not doing the right thing.

“So, we have said for you to even put your material on this infrastructure, kindly seal off the place. “Let them cart away their materials, then we will unseal them, like we said, on Thursday,” he said.

He reiterated that enforcement would start on Tuesday, adding that the inspection was to ensure all notices were served. He said: “For us, enforcement will start on Tuesday.

We just came to see and be sure that we have served all the notices. “Those to be taped up, we have done just that, and it is time to go. It is not about emotions or sentiments, it is about doing the right thing.”

Share

Please follow and like us: