Lagos To Begin Enforcement Of Laws Against Illegal Land Reclamation Projects

The Lagos State Government has announced that it will begin full-scale enforcement of operation against individuals and organisations engaged in illegal land reclamation and waterfront encroachment across the state starting tomorrow, October 15.

This was disclosed in a statement yesterday by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who warned that the government would take decisive action following the expiration of an earlier ultimatum.

According to Wahab, the sevenday grace period given to those involved in unauthorised reclamation activities, published in the media on September 18 and 19, expired on September 25.

He said the state would now proceed with strict enforcement of environmental laws.

“It has become imperative to notify the general public, particularly individuals, developers, and corporate bodies engaging in unauthorised land reclamation and waterfront encroachment, that the grace period of seven days for compliance and cessation of illegal reclamation activities has since expired,” Wahab stated.

The commissioner said the enforcement exercise would be carried out in accordance with the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017 and other existing regulations.