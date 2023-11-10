Lagos To Begin Census Of Pupils In Elementary Schools Nov 13

The Lagos State Government has announced preparations to begin a physical count of students enrolled in public elementary schools, which is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 13, 2023, and end on Friday, November 24. The exercise, which aims to validate the present student population for the provision of a sustainable and high-quality basic education, will take place in 1,020 government- owned primary schools spread across the 20 local councils in the state.

The Lagos Bureau of Statistics (LBS), on behalf of the state government, has hired staff for the various survey levels. These staff members include 10 coordinators, four academic evaluators, 100 enumerators, 60 mobilizers, 20 monitoring officers, and 20 education secretaries from the Local Government Education Authority. To guarantee a smooth enumeration process, supervisors are undergoing a rigorous training workshop.

At a one-day workshop on the “Physical Headcount of Public Primary School Pupils,” held at the Protea Hotel in Ikeja, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Ope George, requested the cooperation and support of all stakeholders. He explained that the survey is necessary to understand the needs and challenges faced in the basic education system so that policymakers and education authorities can allocate resources effectively and make informed decisions.

“The primary school headcount is not merely a statistical exercise, it is a reflection of our commitment to understanding the needs and challenges faced by our educational institutions,” stated Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Mr. Lekan Balogun, the governor’s Special Adviser on economic planning. “Improving the standard and accessibility of primary education requires the use of the Primary School Headcount.

It makes it possible for communities, legislators, and education authorities to make well-informed decisions, distribute resources wisely, and guarantee that every child has access to a high-quality education and is not left behind. Prior to this, Mr. Ibrahim Obajo- mo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, stressed the major advantages of the headcount exercise to enable essential resource allocation, policy and planning, infrastructure development, evidence-based decision making, enrollment disparity identification, attendance monitoring, accountability, and transparency.