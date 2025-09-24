Lagos To Atlanta Delta’s Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing In Accra Over Galley Smoke

Panic gripped many of the passengers onboard Delta Flight 55 when the A330-200 aircraft taking them to Atlanta, United States, made an emergency landing at the Kotoka International Airport, Accra, Ghana.

A couple onboard the aircraft told New Telegraph that the aircraft left Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, yesterday at 11:40 am, but shortly after, the pilots made an emergency landing in Accra.

The source of the emergency stop in the Ghanaian capital was due to smoke from the catering galley. The airline was said to have accommodated the passengers in Oxford Street Hotel, Accra, as they are expected to be airlifted to Atlanta today. Delta Airline is yet to comment on the incident.

In January, a United Boeing 787- 8, registration N27903 performing flight UA-613 from Lagos (Nigeria) to Washington Dulles, DC (USA) with 243 passengers and 11 crew, was flying over Cote d’Ivoire when the aircraft deviated from its assigned flight level twice by about -150/-175 feet.

The aircraft subsequently turned around and returned to Lagos, where it landed without further incident about 100 minutes later. Emergency services treated a total of 38 passengers and crew for injuries; six of the injured were taken to hospitals.

Passengers reported that while meal service was in progress, the aircraft dropped sharply three times, and one passenger struck his head against the ceiling and became unconscious for some time.