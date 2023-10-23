Lagos To Arraign Defiant Restaurant Managers For Breaking Seal Notice

Barely 48 hours after being closed down by men of Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, owners of Kingfisher Africa Restaurant, Lekki have defied State laws, broke the Government’s Seal Notice on their entrance, and were caught Monday morning operating at full scale.

LASEPA had on the instructions of the Commissioner sealed up Kingfisher alongside other premises for violating State environmental codes.

However, a team of routine assessors led by the Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, and the General Manager of LASEPA instantly caused the arrest of two Managers of the restaurant for the offence.

LASEPA, in an early Monday release, said that the Lagos State Governor’s monitoring team provided security backup as the recalcitrant Managers were arrested, adding that they will be charged to court immediately.

“While on a routine compliance assessment of sealed facilities last night, the HC MOE & WR Tokunbo Wahab and GM LASEPA Dr. Tunde Ajayi discovered that Kingfisher, a restaurant at Lekki had broken the government seals and were running operations at full scale.

“The Governor’s monitoring team provided security backup, and two managers were arrested at about 12:30 a.m. with the help of the CSO to the Governor.

“They will be charged to court today and face the maximum consequence of their actions.” The LASEPA statement concluded