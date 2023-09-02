Lagos: The Pyne-Nesg Africa Tourism Conference 2023 Opens September 6

of the Ministry of Tourism in Nigeria and appointment of a minister, Ms Lola Ade-John, to man the newly created stand-alone tourism ministry, there couldn’t had been a better time for tourism stakeholders and governments from across Africa to gather in Nigeria to further explore better ways and means of developing and promoting the sector as well as form synergies among the various countries and operators. This is as The Pyne-Nigeria Economic Society Group (NESG) Africa Tourism Conference 2023, opens in Lagos on September 6.

The three days conference, holding in Eko Hotels and Suites will span three days, with The Pyne Awards Africa Gala Night climaxing the gathering on September 8. With the theme, Tourism in Africa: Catalyst for accelerated economic empowerment, which is jointly organised by The Pyne Hospitality Company LLC and Zigona Advisory in collaboration with Tourism and Hospitality Industries Thematic Group (THITG) of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), the three days event will bring together tourism policy makers, industry experts and pioneers from different parts of Africa and the rest of the world.

According to the organisers, ‘‘the delegates are to brainstorm and address some of the issues mitigating against intra-African Travel in the African Tourism Sector and exchange ideas on best practices to increase international arrivals into the continent while protecting the environ‘‘The Pyne Africa activities in 2023 will take place over three days, with the first two days consisting of a conference, workshops, and exhibition, and the third day featuring the Pyne Awards Africa gala night, which will be hosted by Nigeria and will highlight the country’s tourist potentials while welcoming guests from all around Africa.’’

Speaking, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder, The Pyne Hospitality Company, Mrs. Amaka Amatokwu-Ndekwu said, “we are on a mission to influence and shift the narrative of Africa’s service culture, attitude, excellence, and business structures in hospitality and tourism to align with international best practices and global standards.

‘‘We are really excited about the collaboration with Zigona Advisory, a pan-African tourism and hospitality consulting company and the Tourism and Hospitality Industries Thematic group of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, which will take conferences, workshops and tourism industry conversations to the next level.”

She also noted, “the strategic thrust of the conference includes promoting sustainable development initiatives, enhancing easy access within Africa, improving the effectiveness of domestic travel and Intra-African travel, among others.”

The organisers revealed that the strategic thrust of the conference include; To promote sustainable development initiatives, enhance easy access within Africa, improve the effectiveness of domestic travel and intra-African travel; To analyse more effective ways the public and private sectors can ensure tourism in Africa is globally competitive, profitable; Highlight the linkages between Tourism, Sports, Creative and Cultural industries in Africa for a stronger and more robust tourism dynamic; Explore ways technology can improve travel and tourism activities Africa and; Advance ways modalities inclusive development of Tourism in Africa as a means of meeting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal for Women and Youth economic empowerment especially in rural communities.

While the expected outcomes of the three days gathering include; Better and more efficient intra-Africa travel; Profitable and sustainable tourism industry in Africa; Increased tourism numbers into Africa through collaboration between countries and a well-defined synergy between tourism, culture, sports, and creative industries; Increase in domestic, regional, and intra- African travel; and Increased participation of women and youth in African Tourism.