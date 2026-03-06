Lagos Tech Fest: HumanManager Showcases Smarter, Simpler Workforce Solutions

HumanManager, a leading HR and payroll technology company, reinforced its position as a trusted workforce technology partner with a strong exhibition presence at Lagos Tech Fest 2026, held recently in Lagos.

According to a statement by the outfit, with over three decades of experience supporting organisations across Africa, HumanManager continues to help businesses manage their people operations with greater ease, accuracy, and confidence.

From SMEs to large enterprises and public institutions, the company’s systems are designed to reduce operational stress, simplify compliance, and give leaders peace of mind as their businesses scale.

Across Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, and Kenya, HumanManager has enabled organisations to streamline payroll, manage employee records efficiently, and respond quickly to regulatory changes – ensuring that growth does not come at the cost of control.

Speaking during the event, Mr. Udy Ngele, Managing Director of HumanManager, highlighted the growing importance of structured workforce systems in today’s evolving business climate, saying: “We are seeing a clear shift in the workplace;managing human capital has become more critical than ever.

“Recent tax law changes illustrate this well. Organisations had to respond at unprecedented speed, and for those using HumanManager, the transition was seamless, with implementation that is both straightforward and adaptive. “In the early days, the mantra was ‘talk is cheap, show me your technology.’ Today, technology is widely accessible.

The real differentiator is how effectively it is applied to solve real problems. “At HumanManager, our focus is not just on building technology but on enabling its best application. That is why our next phase is centred on integrating artificial intelligence into everyday workflows.

We believe AI will unlock new levels of efficiency and insight, helping organisations manage people and processes more intelligently.” The statement described Lagos Tech Fest, now in its sixth edition, as one of the most influential technology platforms in Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem.

“The festival convenes startups, investors, innovators, global technology companies, government representatives, and enthusiasts for a dynamic mix of conferences, exhibitions, pitch competitions, networking sessions, and industry showcases.

The event serves as a critical convergence point for ideas, partnerships, and forwardlooking conversations that shape the trajectory of technology adoption and digital transformation across the region.

“Throughout the festival, HumanManager engaged business leaders and ecosystem stakeholders on practical approaches to managing modern workforces in a dynamic regulatory environment.

Discussions centred on building resilient systems that support compliance, enable cross-border expansion, and create operational clarity in increasingly complex markets. “As Africa’s business landscape continues to evolve – with changing regulations, diverse teams, and expanding regional footprints – HumanManager remains purpose-built for this reality.

By combining enterprisegrade robustness with intuitive design and adaptive flexibility, the platform empowers organisations to scale confidently, maintain compliance, and focus on operational fficiency,” the statement added.

About HumanManager

HumanManager is a leading HR and payroll technology platform powering workforce operations across Africa. With over 30 years of experience, the platform helps organisations streamline employee data, manage payroll and compliance, and build operational confidence as they grow.

HumanManager supports businesses of all sizes across multiple African countries, enabling efficient, compliant, and people-centred workplaces.