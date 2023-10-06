Lagos Teachers Demand Retirement Age Implementation

Again, Nigerian teachers, under the umbrella of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Lagos State wing, yesterday expressed concern over the continued delay in increasing the retirement age of teachers in the state’s public schools by the state government from 60 to 65 years or their duration of service from 35 to 40 years.

The association frowned on such continued delay, which it said was becoming too long as teachers in the state joined their colleagues across the globe to commemorate the 2023 World Teachers’ Day, which is marked on October 5 every year.

This was as the NUT Chairman, Lagos State wing, Mr Hassan Akin- toye, while spoken at the event, called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to employ more qualified teachers to replace those who had retired from the service and also to provide transit camp in form of accommodation for teachers living outside the state and remote communities.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “The Teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage.”

At the event were the state Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Hamzat, who stood in for Governor Sanwo-Olu; Commissioner for Basic Education, Mr Jamiu Ali- Balogun; Head of Service (HoS), Mr Olabode Agoro; SUBEB Chairman, Dr Hakeem Shittu and TES-COM Permanent Secretary, Mrs Olubusola Abi- dakun, among others.