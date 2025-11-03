Lagos Tasks Vehicle Inspection Officers On Professionalism

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa, has urged officers of the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) to foster stronger relationships with the public and respond to issues professionally.

Giwa also urged the officers to manage perceptions effectively, and respond to issues with empathy. He said this in a statement signed by the Deputy Director Public Affairs of the Ministry of Transportation, Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, yesterday in Lagos.

Giwa made the appeal at the VIS three-day leadership and capacitybuilding workshop for its senior officers and zonal heads. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop was aimed at strengthening professionalism, empathy, and public confidence in the agency’s operations.

The training with the theme: “Behind the VIO Badge: Transforming Perceptions, Building Trust,” was organised in collaboration with the Civility Institute of Nigeria.

The training is focused on equipping officers with essential leadership skills, emotional intelligence, and effective communication techniques necessary for ethical and people-centred service delivery.