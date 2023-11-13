Lagos TaskForce Warns Overzealous Operatives, Says Traffic Offence, Not Criminal Offence

The Chairman of Lagos State Task Force, CSP Sola Jejeloye, on Monday, read the riot act to his men, to desist from overzealous attitudes that may jeopardise the safety and security of Lagosians they swore to protect, all in the name of apprehending a traffic offender.

Jejeloye passed the warning in a statement signed by the agency’s Director, Press and Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, and made available to correspondents.

Noting that traffic laws were put in place to maintain orderliness on the roads, Jejeloye debunked a rumour making the rounds that men of his regiment were involved in the incident of a car chase of a suspected traffic offence along Gbagada axis, which led to the death of two officials of the state’s waste management agency, LAWMA while carrying out their duties by the Roadside.

A commercial driver who was running from traffic law officials was reported to have knocked down two LAWMA officials.

Speaking at the scene of the incident where members of the public had gathered to vent their anger and displeasure towards the unfortunate incident which involved yet-to-be-identified traffic enforcement officials (not Lagos State Environmental Task Force officials), he lamented the avoidable loss of lives.

“It is a very sad and most importantly avoidable incident today that has led to loss of lives.

Absolving his agency from involvement in the accident, the Task Force Chairman said: “For us as an Agency, we have a very firm belief that traffic offence is not a criminal offence, therefore traffic offender should escape from the scene of the offence than to create a madness on the road that could lead to loss of life”.

Jejeloye disclosed that none of the Taskforce officials were posted out today for any traffic enforcement, rather, they were deployed to Ile-Zik, Dopemu, and Ikeja to maintain law and order during the NURTW protest.

“So there is no way they could have been involved as widely speculated. The vehicle and occupants involved in the chase were not in Task Force uniform.

Assuring the crowd earlier on Monday, the police boss said: “The officials involved in this devastating incident will be fished out, arrested, and will be made to answer for their crimes.

“The suspected motorist who evaded arrest and knocked down these two innocent workers will also be tried and prosecuted. In this era of social media, there is no hiding place for any criminal”.

While admonishing Lagosians to maintain calmness and serenity and allow the law to take its full course. He assured that justice will be adequately served and no stone will be left unturned till all parties involved in the heinous crime are prosecuted.

“I strongly hope this serves as a deterrent to any overzealous officer who sidelines the safety and security of Lagosians whom we have sworn to protect. Anyone caught jeopardising the safety and security of Lagosians all in the name of apprehending a traffic offender will be severely dealt with.” Gbadeyan’s statement concluded