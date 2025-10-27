Lagos Taskforce Urges Public To Ignore False Viral Video

The attention of the Lagos State Taskforce has been drawn to a misleading viral video circulating online, in which an unidentified individual alleged incidents of police brutality, harassment, and assault of residents during the demolition of illegal structures, makeshift buildings, and unapproved constructions at Oworonshoki, Lagos State.

The Agency wishes to categorically debunk these claims and set the record straight.

Contrary to the false impression created by the viral video, the illegal occupants, squatters, and their suspected criminal collaborators were the aggressors.

They mobilised street urchins, area boys, and other disgruntled elements who launched attacks on State officials and Taskforce officers using stones, sand mixed with petroleum products, broken bottles, and other dangerous weapons.

The violence erupted as these illegal occupants sought to obstruct officials of the Lagos State Planning and Urban Renewal Agency, who were on site to carry out a lawful demolition exercise after several quit notices had been duly served through multiple channels.

Upon realizing that State officials were determined to execute their lawful assignment, the squatters resorted to violent protest, attacking Taskforce officers and government personnel with irons, stones, and bottles, acts clearly intended to prevent the enforcement operation and disrupt public order.

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele, described the video as a deliberate attempt to distort facts, stating:

“From the viral footage, it is evident that the illegal occupants and the squatters from the area were throwing bottles and other dangerous objects at armed police officers who were on ground to maintain law and order.”

He further emphasized that obstructing or attacking government officials performing lawful duties constitutes a serious offence under the law. The Lagos State Taskforce, he said, will continue to ensure strict compliance, safeguard lives and property, and maintain public order during enforcement operations in line with government directives.

CSP Akerele also admonished youths not to allow themselves to be used by unscrupulous individuals, urging them instead to be of good conduct and serve as responsible ambassadors of their communities.

The Agency reiterates that any member of the public who feels aggrieved by the conduct of its officers should present credible evidence to substantiate such claims. Where wrongdoing is established, appropriate disciplinary measures will be applied in accordance with service regulations.

The Lagos State Taskforce therefore urges members of the public to disregard the false narratives intended to mislead and incite unnecessary sentiment.

The Agency remains resolute in its mandate to rid the State of lawlessness and criminality, while maintaining professionalism, civility, and adherence to international best practices.