Lagos TaskForce Raids Criminal Hideouts, Arrests 49 Suspects In VI

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit has arrested 49 individuals in an early morning raid targeting criminal hideouts across Victoria Island.

The operation, which began at about 1:00 a.m. yesterday, was led by the agency’s chairman, Chief Superintendent of Police, AdChief Oludapo etayo Akerele.

The enforcement focused on areas notorious for illegal activities, including Maroko Sandfill, Bonny Camp, and adjoining communities.

According to Akerele, the raid was prompted by persistent complaints and intelligence reports from residents regarding rising criminal activity. “We acted on credible tips and public outcry.

The goal is simple: to rid these areas of pickpockets, street thugs, and those bent on disturbing the peace,” he said. Out of the 49 suspects apprehended, 48 are men and one is a woman.

All have since been charged in accordance with the laws of Lagos State. Akerele emphasised that the task force has stepped up enforcement operations, now conducting raids at least three times a week in a bid to dismantle illegal set – tlements and flush out criminal elements.

“Those who choose to undermine the peace and security of our communities must desist or be prepared to face the full weight of the law,” he warned. He also reiterated the agency’s commitment to restoring order in public spaces. “We will not relent in our efforts to ensure a safer and cleaner Lagos for everyone.”

