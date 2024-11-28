Lagos Taskforce Raids Criminal Hideout, Apprehends 53 Drug Suspects

Share

The Chairman, Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce), CSP Adetayo Akerele, has said that its operatives have apprehended 53 suspected criminals in the Gowon Estate, Egbeda area of the state.

Akerele made this known in a statement, signed on his behalf by the agency’s Director, Press and Public Affairs, Mr Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, in Lagos.

He said that the agency carried out the operation to enhance safety, security of lives, property and environmental decorum in the area.

“The agency apprehended drug peddlers, addicts; miscreants; street urchins; illegal street traders and people of shady business dealings.

“We found several mix of different illicit drugs and narcotics, suspected to be Indian hemp, codeine syrup, colorado and several others that are not good or worthy of human consumption,” he said.

According to him, the operation marks a critical step toward securing relief for residents around Gowon Estate, Ipaja; Egbeda; Idimu and its environs, who have been affected by the activities of these suspected criminals. “Residents have endured trauma and safety risks due to the presence of these unauthorised and wayward squatters.

“The taskforce remains fully committed to safeguarding all residents, and we will continue our efforts to rid the metropolis of individuals who prey on law-abiding citizens,” he said.

The chairman also reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to systematically monitor other criminal hideouts, blackspots, abandoned buildings and properties that were not in active use.

“This vigilance is intended to deter people of sinister motives to desist or relocate out of the state. “These arrests underscore our determination to maintain a safe, serene and conducive environment for all.

“We will not rest until every individual involved in these illegal practices is held accountable,” he said. According to him, the 53 suspects apprehended for unlawfully engaging in selling and smoking of narcotics, drug peddling and street trading will be promptly charged in court.

