Lagos Taskforce Raids BRT Corridors, Impounds 28 Vehicles, 14 Okada

…Six suspected ‘Omotaku’ arrested in Dolphin axis

The Lagos State Taskforce has impounded 28 vehicles and 14 commercial motorcycles during an enforcement operation along designated Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridors across the state.

In a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs of the Agency, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, the operation was conducted to address rising lawlessness and persistent abuse of BRT lanes by motorists and okada operators.

According to the statement, the exercise aimed to restore sanity on the corridors and ensure the safety of commuters and pedestrians.

Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, warned that unchecked violations could escalate into a major traffic and security menace, stressing that the Agency would sustain enforcement across the state.

The operation covered areas along the Lagos-Abeokuta axis, including Oshodi, Ikeja Along, Ladipo Bus Stop, Mangoro, Iyana-Ipaja Underbridge, Ile-Epo and Abule-Egba.

At the end of the exercise, all seized vehicles were marked for prosecution, while the impounded motorcycles would be forfeited to the state in line with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

Meanwhile, six suspected street urchins, popularly known as “Omotaku,” were arrested around Dolphin Estate Road and Falomo Bridge and charged in court.