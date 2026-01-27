Lagos Taskforce Nabs Woman, Six Others Over Illegal Sale Of Immunity Stickers To Motorists To Evade Arrest

The Lagos State Taskforce has apprehended a woman, Alimat Yusuf Idowu (a.k.a. Asabi Alagbo), alongside one Ola, Sanjay, Aliu and other individuals who are currently at large for their involvement in the illegal sale of stickers to commercial vehicles and unpainted vehicles, popularly known as “kabukabu,” as a means of evading arrest and sanctions after traffic violations within the Lagos metropolis.

The arrests were carried out across several strategic locations, including Oshodi, Isolo, Mushin, Apapa, Mile 2, Apapa Expressway, Iyana-Ipaja, Abule-Egba, Ile-Epo, and other parts of the State to track down their agents and distribution channels.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects specialised in issuing various branded stickers falsely presented as legitimate authorisations to operate without being accosted by law enforcement agencies, particularly the Lagos State Taskforce, during routine enforcement and compliance operations.

Further findings showed that the stickers bore the names and logos of transport union–related brands, unauthorised local government area stickers, unregistered transport association emblems, as well as fake enforcement and compliance stickers produced by private individuals and tout syndicates.

These stickers were unlawfully produced and circulated by unauthorised persons with no legal backing, who deliberately misled commercial drivers into believing that possession of such stickers conferred immunity from arrest.

Investigations also established that the illegal racketeering scheme involved the collection of unlawful weekly or monthly fees ranging between ₦15,000 and ₦20,000 per vehicle, in exchange for continuous “immunity” from arrest for traffic violations.

Speaking on the development, the Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, stated that the arrests underscore the Agency’s unwavering resolve to dismantle all forms of criminal activity once brought to its attention by members of the public.

“This illegal sticker system with insciption Fire( ina), Olamoney, Sanjay Omo Oga,Dman, 100% 23 -24, Psalm 72 etc has operated for far too long.

We are determined to arrest and prosecute anyone who extorts commercial vehicle operators or claims to shield them from enforcement for violating traffic regulations.

These practices are illegal and undermine the integrity of the State’s transportation system,” he said.

The Chairman further issued a stern warning that any commercial vehicle found displaying such illegal or unauthorised branded stickers will be arrested and required to explain the source and purpose of the stickers.

“No individual, group, or association has the authority to issue stickers that confer immunity from traffic laws. Any commercial vehicle found with these illegal stickers will be arrested and investigated,” Akerele warned.

He noted that the ongoing enforcement forms part of a broader strategy to restore law and order on the roads, ensuring that transport operators can conduct their businesses without intimidation, extortion, or exploitation by touts and other illegal actors.

“It is part of our statutory responsibility to arrest and prosecute individuals involved in the illegal issuance of fines, tickets, or unlawful levies within the metropolis.

Everyone involved in this illicit practice will be brought to book,” he added.

The Lagos State Taskforce urges vehicle owners and drivers to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious activities to the Agency.

The public is assured that investigations are ongoing and that further arrests will be made to completely eradicate this widespread menace.

The.arrested suspect has been charged to court, pleaded not guilty, the court granted her bail, but remanded at kirikiri correctional centre til when she meet her bail conditions. The case has been adjourned till 24 March 2026.