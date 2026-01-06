Lagos Taskforce Nabs 32 ‘Omotaku’ Street Urchins For Harassing Motorists

The Lagos State Environmental Taskforce has arrested 32 street urchins, popularly known as “Omotaku,” for allegedly harassing motorists and mounting illegal roadblocks across major highways in the state.

The arrests were made on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, during a coordinated enforcement operation covering both the Island and Mainland areas of Lagos.

Director of Public Affairs for the Taskforce, Abdulrahman Gbadeyan, said the operation followed persistent complaints from residents via social media and radio about the miscreants intimidating drivers and extorting money under the guise of controlling traffic.

The exercise targeted hotspots including Apongbon, Fadeyi, Jibowu, Yaba Phase 1, Lagos Island, Palmgrove, Ojuelegba, Surulere, and adjoining corridors. Taskforce officers observed the suspects stopping articulated vehicles such as petroleum tankers, trucks, trailers, and private cars, in violation of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 and the Environmental Management and Protection Law 2017.

Some of the suspects were also found smoking substances suspected to be hard drugs.

Chairman of the Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, reiterated the agency’s commitment to public safety and orderliness in Lagos. He assured that the clampdown on such criminal activities would continue until normalcy is fully restored.

The arrested suspects have been charged in court, and normal traffic flow has resumed in all affected areas.