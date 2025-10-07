Lagos Taskforce Intercepts Four Robbers At Obalende

…The stolen vehicle abandoned along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

……the agency seal-Up criminals hidout in Mushin.

The operatives of the Lagos State Taskforce have arrested two robbery suspects who were part of a four-man gang that snatched a vehicle at Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, and later abandoned it along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway after it developed a mechanical fault.

The suspects, after abandoning the vehicle, reportedly boarded commercial motorcycles heading towards Lagos Island.

Upon arrival at Obalende, they were intercepted by Taskforce officers on routine patrol at Obalende who found their movements suspicious.

Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to having robbed some residents at Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, before fleeing with the stolen vehicle.

Further investigation led the Taskforce Chairman and his team to their hideouts in New supreme hotel and Yemite Hotel at Odiolowo in Mushin area of the State where other suspected criminal elements were arrested.

The Hotels has since been sealed by men of Lagos State Environmental Taskforce in line with the State government Property laws.

All the suspects has been charged to court where they pleaded not guilty and has been remanded in Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre till 28th October, 2025 till further hearings.

Confirming the arrest, the Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, stated that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Jimoh Moshood, has been fully briefed on the development and has given assurance of the Command’s unwavering commitment to the safety and security of lives and property across the state.

According to CP Moshood, the Command will continue to work closely with sister security agencies to ensure that criminal elements are tracked down, arrested, and brought to justice, warning that Lagos will remain a no-go area for crime and criminality.

CSP Akerele commended the alertness and professionalism of the Taskforce operatives, noting that their vigilance prevented the suspects from escaping further into the metropolis.

He reaffirmed that the Agency will not relent in its duty to rid Lagos of criminal elements.

Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the other suspects who escaped arrest, while all the recovered Motorcycles, machetes, guns, pistol, drugs etc has been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation.