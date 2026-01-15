Lagos Taskforce Intensifies Crackdown On Street Urchins, Arrests 281 Suspects

The Lagos State Taskforce has intensified its cleanup and enforcement operations across the metropolis, arresting 281 suspected street urchins, popularly known as Omotaku, in a renewed effort to rid the state of criminal elements and improve public safety.

The Agency’s Director of Public Affairs, Mr Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, who made this known in a statement, reaffirmed the commitment of the Task Force to continuous enforcement operations to maintain order, safety and sanity on roads and public spaces across the state.

Reacting to the arrests, Task Force Chairman, CSP Adetayo Akerele, said the sustained operations were aimed at curbing the activities of street urchins who harass and intimidate motorists, particularly when vehicles develop mechanical faults on major roads.

Akerele noted that the Taskforce had “taken the bull by the horns” by proactively suppressing the activities of Omotaku across Lagos, as part of the government’s commitment to creating a safe, serene and secure environment for residents and visitors.

According to him, the arrests were made during a week-long enforcement exercise conducted from Thursday through the weekend up to yesterday.

He explained that the operation targeted areas where street urchins had previously constituted a nuisance be fore the agency’s intervention.

The areas covered during the operation included Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki–Ajah Expressway, Victoria Island, Apongbon, Lagos Island, Yaba Phase 1, Jibowu, Palmgrove, Ojuelegba Road, Surulere, Costain, Fadeyi Bus Stop, Funsho Williams Avenue, Animashahun Bus Stop, Akowonjo Road, Egbeda and other adjoining roads across both the Island and Mainland.

Akerele disclosed that all 281 suspects arrested during the exercise have been arraigned in court, adding that the menace of Omotaku would soon become a thing of the past if the current tempo of enforcement is sustained.