Lagos Taskforce Impounds 70 Motorcycles

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement unit, also known as Taskforce, yesterday, confiscated no fewer than 70 motorcycles allegedly violating the ban on commercial motorcycles in parts of the state.

The Director of Public Affairs of the agency, Abdulraheem Gbadeyan, in a statement, said the enforcement would continue until there is total compliance with the state environmental law.

According to Gbadeyan, the motorcycles were confiscated in multiple operations carried out in Okuta road junction in Bariga, Oba Akran road by Kodesoh under the bridge, Ikeja and Ladipo by Five Star, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway areas of the state.

He said, “Today, the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce) confiscated seventy vehicles for flagrant violation of the Lagos State traffic law as amended.

“The vehicles were impounded in coordinated operations at target locations where reckless traffic violations by commercial transporters caused avoidable traffic congestion and general public nuisance.

