Lagos Taskforce Impounds 470 Motorcycles, Tasks Residents On Safer Transportation

The Lagos State Taskforce has called on residents of the state to choose safer means of transportation, rather than using commercial motorcycles, popularly called Okada. The task force emphasised the unwavering commitment of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to eradicate motorcycle transportation on the highways as part of the THEMES PLUS Agenda, which prioritises safer means of transportation. This is as the taskforce said yesterday that it has impounded 470 commercial motorcycles, in different parts of the state in the last one week.

The operation, spanning various strategic locations including Berger, Fagba, Dopemu, Iyana Ipaja, 2nd Rainbow, Festac, First Gate, Alakija, Mile 2, Ilasan, Maroko, Lekki, Ikota, and Chevron, resulted in the confiscation of 150, 120, and 250 motorcycles, respectively, from these areas.

The Chairman of the Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye stated that most okada operators seen riding their bikes believed the ban would be over and they would be allowed to creep back to the highways. “Any right-thinking okada operator would at this point realise that it is not business as usual. Our operations have been precise and consistent which indicates that there is no room for okada in Lagos,” he said.