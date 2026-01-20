Lagos Taskforce Impounds 134 Commercial Motorcycles 

…vows to cripple operations on restricted routes

The Lagos State Taskforce has intensified its enforcement efforts against recalcitrant commercial motorcycle operators, popularly known as okada, as part of ongoing measures to rid the State of the menace posed by illegal okada operations and associated criminal activities.

The Agency conducted a second phase of its clean-up enforcement exercise in the early hours of the day, following an earlier operation carried out in the morning, demonstrating its resolve to sustain pressure on violators of traffic and security regulations.

This is contained in a press statement issued on Tuesday, January 20, by the agency Director of Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem.

The twin operations covered several strategic locations across the State, including Obalende, Falomo Underbridge, Coastal Road, CMS Roundabout on Lagos Island, 2nd Rainbow, Mile 2 Bridge, Five Star, Ladipo Bus Stop, and Cele Bus Stop along the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

During the exercise, some commercial motorcycle operators were found plying restricted routes, obstructing traffic flow, and constituting a nuisance on major highways and adjoining roads.

At the conclusion of the operations, a total of 134 commercial motorcycles were impounded, and sanity was restored across all affected areas.

The Taskforce reiterated that all confiscated motorcycles will be processed and forfeited to the State through the courts in accordance with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

The Agency reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining enforcement activities until full compliance is achieved.