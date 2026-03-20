Lagos Taskforce Debunks N250,000 Extortion Claim, Says Viral Report False

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Task Force) has distanced itself from a viral online report alleging that its officers extorted N250,000 from a motorist during an enforcement operation in the Ijesha area of Lagos.

In a statement yesterday, the Chairman of the agency, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Tayo Akerele, through the Director of Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, described the allegation as “false, malicious, and unsubstantiated,” urging residents to disregard the report.

The claim, which has been circulating on social media, was attributed to a source identified as Sherifdeen and linked to a platform associated with Òjón Omo Ékó. It alleged that officials of the Taskforce towed a vehicle from Ijesha and de- manded a bribe of N250,000 before releasing it.

However, the agency firmly denied any involvement, stating that no vehicle was towed from the Ijesha axis to its yard in Alausa.

According to the statement, the owner of the vehicle in question had confirmed that it was not in the custody of the Taskforce. “The allegation is entirely false and devoid of any factual basis,” the statement read, adding that available evidence, including the receipt cited in the report, points to the involvement of another enforcement body, possibly linked to abandoned vehicle operations.

The agency further condemned what it described as a pattern of “misleading and unethical reporting,” warning against attempts to tarnish its reputation without proper verification.

It also alleged that recent criticisms and online attacks against the Taskforce were driven by its refusal to grant waivers to individuals violating the state’s ban on commercial motorcycles, commonly known as okada, on restricted routes.

According to the statement, efforts to pressure the agency through media campaigns or public sentiment, particularly in cases involving impounded vehicles would not deter it from enforcing the law.

The Taskforce maintained that releasing impounded motorcycles or vehicles outside established procedures would undermine law enforcement and public safety, stressing that its leadership has consistently rejected requests that could compromise its integrity.