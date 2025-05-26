Lagos Taskforce Cracks Down On Criminal Hideouts, Arrests 277 In Statewide Raid

Share

In a sweeping operation aimed at tackling crime and enforcing environmental regulations, the Lagos State Taskforce has arrested 277 suspects across the state following a week-long crackdown.

The operation, led by Taskforce Chairman, CSP Adetayo Akerele, focused on notorious black spots and illegal settlements identified through intelligence reports and public complaints.

Raids began around 1:30 a.m. daily and covered strategic locations on both the Island and Mainland, including Victoria Island, Osborne Road, Chevron axis, Lekki Roundabouts, Obalende, Ikota, Ikoyi, Falomo Bridge, Law School, Eko Hotel area, Oniru Beach, and railway corridors in Agege, Ketu’s Isale Oja, and AP Roundabout.

CSP Akerele explained that the coordinated enforcement is part of a broader effort to reclaim areas overtaken by street urchins, pickpockets, and other criminal elements, and to restore law and order across Lagos.

“These suspects have been disturbing the peace of law-abiding citizens and threatening public safety. With this operation, we’ve not only restored order, but sent a clear message that criminality will not be tolerated in Lagos State,” Akerele stated.

