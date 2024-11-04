Lagos Taskforce Confiscates 70 Vehicles Over Traffic Offences

Share

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit, known as the Lagos State Taskforce on Monday confiscated 70 vehicles for traffic offences.

Confirming the development, the Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Taskforce, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem in a statement said the vehicles were impounded for flagrant violation of the Lagos State traffic law as amended.

According to him, only when citizens cooperate and obey relevant laws, will environmental sanity, safety and security of the citizenry can be improved and preserved generally.

“The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce), today confiscated seventy vehicles for flagrant violation of the Lagos State traffic law as amended.

“The vehicles were impounded in coordinated operations carried out at target locations where reckless traffic violations by commercial transporters cause avoidable traffic congestions and general public nuisance,”

“The exercise and enforcement were carried out at Okuta road junction in Bariga, Oba Akran road by Kodesoh under the bridge, Ikeja and Ladipo by Five Star, along Oshodi-Apapa expressway. The statement reads.

CSP Akerele further said that the Agency will not tolerate or surrender to any indiscipline perpetuated by any lawless motorist as traffic logjam is not natural, not created by God, but a product of recklessness on the road.

