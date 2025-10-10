Lagos Taskforce Clears Iyana Iba Of Street Trading, Illegal Road Ticketers

In continuation of the Lagos State Environmental Taskforce‘s cleanup enforcement operation to rid the State of street trading, the display of goods on roads, illegal ticketing, unauthorised blockage of roads, operation of illegal bus stops, and other environmental violations in the State.

The agency set out on Thursday, October 9, and embarked on its ongoing clean-up enforcement operation at Iyana-Iba and the Ojo area of the state.

The areas visited during the operation include Iyana-Iba and other adjoining roads where some recalcitrant Street traders displayed their goods on the newly constructed roads and were constituting a nuisance on the highways, walkways. and other adjoining roads on the stretch of Lagos-Badagry expressway.

During the raid exercise, the agency Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Raheem, said a total number of 21 suspects were arrested which comprising 15 Males and 6 Females suspected street traders. All the goods and wares displayed on the roads were confiscated, and sanity was restored in all the areas.

All the suspects have been charged charged to court accordingly. The arrested suspects who were obstructing the government officials from carrying out their lawful duties were sentenced to 2 months of community service at Badagry correctional centre, while the goods confiscated had been forfeited to the state in line with the State Government Environmental Sanitation laws of 2017 and Transport Sectors reform laws of 2018.

CSP Akerele warned against trading on the highways that impede the free flow of traffic on our roads, which increases the travel time of innocent motorists.

The Chairman enjoined all street traders, illegal ticketers on the highways. Operators of unapproved bus stops are to desist henceforth or face with full force of the law.