Lagos Taskforce Clears Ikeja Of Street Trading, Illegal Ticketers

In continuation of the agency’s clean-up enforcement operation to rid the State of street trading, displaying of goods on the roads, illegal ticketers, unauthorised blockage of roads, operation of illegal bus stops and other environmental violations in the State during the yuletide season

The Lagos State Environmental Taskforce set out today and embarked on its ongoing clean-up enforcement operation at Obafemi Awolowo Way, Oba Akran Road and other adjoining roads in the Ikeja area of the state.

The areas visited during the operation include Ikeja underbridge, Tonade street, Awolowo road inward Allen Avenue roundabout and other adjoining roads where some recalcitrant Street traders, illegal ticketers and motorists displayed their goods on roads, obstructing traffic flow and constituting a nuisance on the highways, walkways. and other adjoining roads on the stretch of Obafemi Awolowo Way in Ikeja metropolis.

During the raid exercise, 3 suspects who were disturbing the State official from carrying out their legitimate duties were arrested. All the goods and wares displayed on the roads were confiscated, and sanity was restored in all the areas.

All the suspects arrested have been charged in court accordingly, while goods confiscated had been forfeited to the state in line with the State Government Environmental Sanitation laws of 2017 and Transport Sectors reform laws of 2018.

CSP Akerele warned against trading on the highways that impede the free flow of traffic on our roads, which increases the travel time of innocent motorists, especially during this yuletide period.

The Chairman warned all street traders, illegal ticketers on the highways. Operators of unapproved bus stops are to desist henceforth, or else if caught, the violator will be prosecuted.