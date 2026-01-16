Lagos Taskforce Clarifies Okada Enforcement Procedures

…Reaffirms Commitment To Safety, Integrity

The Lagos State Taskforce has observed with concern a series of misleading and unsubstantiated narratives purported by one Sheriffdeen Omo Eko on social media regarding its enforcement activities, particularly allegations of extortion, illegal sale of seized motorcycles, use of unauthorised persons, abuse of force, and compromise of leadership integrity.

While the Agency respects the right of citizens to express concerns, it is necessary to place facts on record in the interest of public clarity and safety.

Commercial motorcycles are apprehended only after due process through the Mobile Court for violations of the Lagos State Road Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018, especially for plying routes expressly prohibited by the Lagos State Government.

These actions are judicially backed and not arbitrary. Upon confiscation, seized motorcycles are transferred to the Ministry of Transportation and subsequently crushed at the Government-approved Junk Yard in Alausa.

At no point are seized motorcycles sold back to operators or diverted for personal benefit. This strict policy has contributed significantly to the visible reduction of illegal okada operations across Lagos State in the past year.

For the avoidance of doubt and clarity, while seized motorcycles are crushed, seized vehicles are auctioned strictly by the State Government through court-approved and transparent processes.

The Lagos State Taskforce does not engage civilian touts. The para-military operatives attached to the Agency may, however, operate in plain clothes as part of intelligence-led sting operations, a standard enforcement practice worldwide.

These officers are trained paramilitary personnel acting within approved operational frameworks. Arresting an average illegal okada operator often presents more difficulty and risk than apprehending multiple armed robbery suspects due to aggressive resistance, evasive tactics, and the danger posed to passengers, officers, and other road users.

Consequently, enforcement operations are conducted with tact, skill, and intelligence, with safety as the overriding consideration for both passengers and operators.

Available intelligence and enforcement records have also shown that a significant proportion of illegal commercial motorcycle operators apprehended in restricted areas are non-Nigerians, many of whom lack proper documentation.

Intelligence assessments indicate that criminal elements often exploit the okada business as a cover to evade scrutiny, infiltrate communities, and foment disorder.

Their interaction with vulnerable youths has, in some cases, contributed to the spread of drug abuse and other unlawful activities. This underscores why illegal okada operations are not merely a traffic concern but a broader public safety and security issue that the Lagos State Government cannot ignore.

Every assignment entrusted to the Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, has been discharged with the highest degree of responsibility, professionalism, and integrity. He is a disciplined and highly respected officer with a proven record of commendable service both within and outside Nigeria.

His leadership is driven by commitment and sacrifice, working tirelessly so that Lagosians can live and sleep with their two eyes closed. Allegations suggesting personal enrichment or complicity in unlawful practices are reckless, unfounded, and unsupported by facts.

The deployment of tear gas, where unavoidable, remains a globally accepted crowd-control measure used by trained and authorised police personnel to prevent escalation, disperse violent resistance, and protect lives. Its use is governed by strict operational guidelines and is never applied arbitrarily.

The Lagos State Taskforce urges members of the public to verify claims through appropriate and official channels before disseminating false or misleading narratives on social media. Such misinformation undermines public trust and distracts from collective efforts to maintain order and safety.

Lagosians deserve to live, work, and commute in an environment that is safe, serene, and secure, and the Taskforce remains unwavering in its commitment to that mandate.