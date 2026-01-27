Lagos Taskforce Arrests Woman, Six Others Over Illegal Sale Of ‘Immunity Stickers’

The Lagos State Taskforce has arrested a woman, Alimat Yusuf Idowu, also known as Asabi Alagbo, along with six others for allegedly selling illegal “immunity stickers” to motorists, falsely claiming the items could help them evade arrest or fines for traffic violations.

The arrests were confirmed in a statement on Monday by the Director of Press and Public Affairs of the Lagos State Taskforce, Mr. Gbadeyan Abdulraheem.

The suspects were apprehended during coordinated operations across multiple locations in Lagos, including Oshodi, Isolo, Mushin, Apapa, Mile 2, Apapa Expressway, Iyana-Ipaja, Abule-Egba, and Ile-Epo. Investigations indicate other members of the syndicate remain at large.

Preliminary findings revealed that the suspects produced and sold branded stickers, falsely presented as legitimate authorisations for commercial and unpainted vehicles (kabukabu), allowing them to operate without interference from law enforcement. The stickers bore the names and logos of transport unions, unauthorised local government emblems, unregistered transport association insignias, and fake enforcement labels produced by tout syndicates.

The racket reportedly involved collecting weekly or monthly fees of between ₦15,000 and ₦20,000 per vehicle in exchange for this supposed immunity from traffic enforcement.

Chairman of the Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, condemned the scheme, noting:

“This illegal sticker system, with inscriptions such as Fire (Ina), Olamoney, Sanjay Omo Oga, Dman, 100% 23-24, Psalm 72, and others, has operated for far too long. We are determined to arrest and prosecute anyone extorting commercial vehicle operators or claiming to shield them from enforcement for violating traffic regulations.”

He warned that any vehicle displaying such unauthorised stickers would be arrested and investigated. CSP Akerele further emphasised that no individual, group, or association has the authority to issue stickers that confer immunity from traffic laws.

The enforcement operation forms part of a broader strategy to restore order on Lagos roads, protect transport operators from extortion, and dismantle criminal networks operating under the guise of transport regulation.

The Taskforce urged motorists to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, adding that further arrests were expected.

According to the statement, Idowu has been charged to court, pleaded not guilty, and was granted bail. She remains remanded at Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending the fulfillment of her bail conditions, with the next hearing scheduled for March 24, 2026.