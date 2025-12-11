Lagos Taskforce Arrests Four Over Mob Attack On Officer

The Lagos State Taskforce has arrested four men involved in a mob attack on one of its operatives in Oshodi, dismissing misleading social media claims that the officer was caught stealing.

In a statement, the Director of Public Affairs, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, described the circulating report as “false” and “a calculated attempt to cover up a criminal assault on state operatives.”

The attacked officer, part of the Taskforce’s Environmental Services Unit and supported by police backup, was carrying out routine enforcement on Brown Street, Oshodi, on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, around 10 a.m. The operation involved clearing road obstructions, including illegally displayed wares and vehicles, to ensure pedestrian safety during the busy yuletide season.

The mob, composed of street traders, area boys, and illegal ticket collectors, allegedly attempted to disarm the officers and inflicted serious injuries on one operative. The Taskforce said minimal force was applied to restore order.

The suspects arrested at the scene are Dele Oriade (39), Adekunle Olalere (40), Mudashiru Olamilekan (28), and Anayo Achusie (34). They will be prosecuted, while other accomplices remain at large.

The statement urged the public to ignore false narratives and stressed that the incident was an unprovoked attack on officers performing lawful duties. The matter has been referred to the Lagos State Police Command for further investigation.

Commissioner of Police CP Moshood Jimoh assured residents of strengthened security and warned that criminal acts undermining law and order “will be met swiftly with appropriate measures and sanctions.”