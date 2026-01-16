Lagos Taskforce Arrests Fake Naval Captain, 2 Others

The Lagos State Taskforce has arrested three suspects for allegedly impersonating officers of the Nigerian Navy in an attempt to defraud members of the public and obstruct lawful government operations.

The arrest was disclosed in a statement yesterday by the Director of Public Afairs of the agency, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, who stated that the suspects were apprehended following intelligence-led surveillance and swift action by Task Force operatives.

According to the statement, the suspects were arrested in connection with the demolition of illegal shanties and encroachments on government land at Oworonshoki, Lagos, where they allegedly used fake naval identities to intimidate residents and interfere with enforcement operations.

The principal suspect, identified as James K. Robert, was said to have presented himself as a Navy Captain while visiting the office of the Taskforce Chairman, CSP Adetayo Akerele, to demand the release of vehicles removed from the demolition site.

Abdulraheem stated that the suspect claimed ownership of a car lot af- fected by the demolition, despite having ignored several statutory notices and repeated appeals to vacate the area before the exercise.