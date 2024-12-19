""" """

December 19, 2024
Lagos Taskforce Apprehends 27 For Alleged Street Begging

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Taskforce have apprehended 27 persons for alleged unlawful act of street begging.

The State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, who confirmed this in a post he shared on his X handle @tokunbo_wahab yesterday, said the agency carried out the operation on Tuesday

“The task force monitored and carried out a special purpose operation against persons constituting public nuisance across the metropolis.

“Twenty-seven persons, including 15 minors, involved in the unlawful act of street begging in the middle of vehicular traffic/ hold-ups were apprehended during the operation. “Major routes raided include Awolowo Way up to Falomo Roundabout, Ikoyi and Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, along Lekki Road.

“This is in a bid to apprehend and get rid of destitute in the areas,” he said. According to the commissioner, all suspects will be transferred to appropriate government facilities in line with enabling laws.

