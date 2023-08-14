Lagos Task Force To Prosecute Unscrupulous Car Dealers

Barring the last-minute change, in Lagos State, automobile dealers who display vehicles for sale at unauthorised spaces like pedestrian walkways, road setbacks, and lay-bys will be prosecuted and have their wares impounded.

“Walkways, road setbacks, lay-bys were meant and created to cater for pedestrian movement and other public use, but nowadays, you see cars parked with kegs placed on top indicating they are for sale, according to a statement by Gbadeyan Abduraheem, Director, Press & Public Affairs, Lagos State Task Force read Monday Afternoon.

The statement partly read, “This is wrong and we are here to put a final stop to it. Cars for sale should be parked at approved car lots and not by the roadside or walkways’.

“The Chairman of Lagos Task Force, CSP Shola Jejeloye, while speaking at the Agency’s Bolade Oshodi headquarters lamented that the impunity has persisted for a long while, described the indiscriminate display of vehicles by auto dealers at unauthorised spots along roads as selfish, inconsiderate, and one that jeopardises the safety, serenity, beautification exercise and greener Lagos initiative of the State Government.

He warned them to desist from taking Lagosians for granted by denying them their right to make use of public amenities built with taxpayers’ money.

In the same vein, Jejeloye also noted that those who have formed the habit of using special motor dealers’ registered number plates, all in their bid to evade proper vehicle documentation will now be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Some unscrupulous elements in the society use car dealer number plates to perpetrate criminal acts in the State which they believe would not be traced to them as the vehicle used during the criminal act could be different from the vehicle it is placed on the following day,” Jejeloye said.

While urging members of the public to report any infractions by car dealers to the Agency through the dedicated lines or social media handles for prompt actions Jejeloye said “The quest to maintain sanity, serenity and habitability in our environment must be the collective effort of all”.