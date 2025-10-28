Lagos Task Force Seizes 64 Commercial Motorcycles In Renewed Raids

The Lagos State Task Force has impounded 64 commercial motorcycles in a fresh enforcement operation aimed at maintaining order and safety across major roads and inner routes in the state.

According to a statement on Tuesday by Mrs. Bolanle Ogunlola, Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation, the operation, carried out on Monday also targeted street trading, illegal motor parks, and other unauthorized activities disrupting traffic flow.

Ogunlola explained that the clean-up exercise began around 11 a.m., covering key areas including Ebute Metta, Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, and Surulere.

Enforcement teams also moved through major routes such as Apapa Road, Murtala Mohammed Way, Herbert Macaulay Road, Western Avenue, Iganmu Roundabout, Eric Moore Road, Bode Thomas Road, Babs Animashaun, Ogunlana Drive, Itire Link Bridge, Muyiwa Opaleye Street, Odo-Olowu, Gbagada-Anthony Expressway, Ikorodu Road, 2nd Rainbow, and Alakija.

“The enforcement exercise led to the removal of 64 commercial motorcycles and helped restore order and free vehicular movement in the affected areas,” she said.

Ogunlola reaffirmed the government’s commitment to keeping Lagos clean, safe, and organized, in line with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018, which prohibits the operation of commercial motorcycles on certain highways and restricted routes.

She added that the state would continue its zero-tolerance approach toward illegal transportation practices and other environmental infractions disrupting public order.