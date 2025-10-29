Lagos: Task Force Seizes 64 Commercial Motorcycles In Renewed Raids

The Lagos State Task Force has impounded 64 commercial motor- cycles in a fresh enforcement operation aimed at maintaining order and safety across major roads and inner routes in the state.

In a statement yesterday by the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation, Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, the operation, carried out on Monday, also targeted street trading, illegal motor parks, and other unauthorised activities disrupting traffic flow.

Ogunlola explained that the clean-up exercise began around 11 a.m. and covered key areas including Ebute Metta, Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, and Surulere.

She said enforcement teams also moved through major routes such as Apapa Road, Murtala Mohammed Way, Herbert Macaulay Road, Western Avenue, Iganmu Roundabout, Eric Moore Road, Bode Thomas Road, Babs Animashaun, Ogunlana Drive, Itire Link Bridge, Muyiwa Opaleye Street, Odo-Olowu, Gbagada-Anthony Expressway, Ikorodu Road, 2nd Rainbow, and Alakija.

“The enforcement exercise led to the removal of 64 commercial motorcycles and helped restore order and free vehicular movement in the affected areas,” she said. Ogunlola reaffirmed the government’s commitment to keeping Lagos clean, safe, and organised, in line with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018, which prohibits the operation of commercial motorcycles on certain highways and restricted routes.