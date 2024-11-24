Lagos Task Force Raids Berger, Ikorodu, Ikotun, Arrests 128 Motorcycles

Share

A total of 182 motorcycles were confiscated on Sunday, as the Lagos State Task Force continues its rigorous enforcement against illegal Okada riders in some of the restricted areas in the state.

According to a statement issued by Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, the Director, Press & Public Affairs of the Taskforce, the seizures were made during a recent operation carried out in Berger, Sabo in Ikorodu, Ikotun and another area of the State

Chairman of the Taskforce, CSP Adetayo Akerele, while reiterating the agency’s unwavering stance on the illegal operations, stressed that both riders and passengers found violating the ban will be prosecuted. He, therefore, warned the commuting public to desist from patronising Okada riders on restricted routes.

“Passengers on okada are as guilty as the riders. If caught, they will face the full weight of the law alongside the riders,” Akerele warned.

“The Lagos State Task Force remains committed to enforcing the law and ensuring that Lagos roads remain safe and motorable. Residents are encouraged to adhere to the regulations, as these efforts are in place to protect the lives and property of all Lagosians.”

As revealed by the statement, all the 128 impounded motorcycles from all the locations will be forfeited to the State Government through the court.

Share

Please follow and like us: