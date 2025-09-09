Lagos Task Force Moves Against Street Trading At Mile 2

In a renewed effort to restore order and ensure free flow of traffic across major roads in Lagos, the state taskforce has cleared out illegal street traders operating at the busy 2nd Rainbow Junction, inward Mile 2 area, Lagos State.

The enforcement exercise, carried out by the State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources was led by the ministry’s enforcement team. Traders who had taken over the roadside and pedestrian walkways were removed in a coordinated operation aimed at decongesting the area.

Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the development yesterday through his official account on X (formerly Twitter). He emphasised the government’s zero-tolerance stance on street trading, especially in areas notorious for gridlock and environmental degradation.

“Our mission is to reclaim public spaces and re store sanity to Lagos roads. The 2nd Rainbow Junction has been a hotspot for congestion and environmental abuse due to illegal trading. We’re taking bold steps to change that,” Wahab stated.

A video posted alongside his message showed uniformed officers clearing makeshift stalls, pushing carts, and removing debris left behind by the traders. The operation also highlighted the poor state of sanitation in the area, which had become a dumping ground due to uncontrolled commercial activities.