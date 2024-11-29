Lagos Task Force Dismisses Two Officers For Stealing During Raid

Share

…96 suspects apprehended in operation targeting drug hub

The Lagos Task Force has announced the dismissal of two of its personnel who were found stealing during a raid at Gowon Estate, Egbeda in the Alimosho Local Government Area.

According to the statement, the raid, which was conducted at a hotel in Gowon Estate known for harbouring drug users and traffickers, yielded a total of 96 drug peddlers and addicts and the demolition of shanties serving as hideouts for miscreants. Those arrested have been remanded in Badagry correctional facilities after their arrangement in court.

The statement read: “However, the integrity of the raid was compromised by the actions of two officials whose misconduct was captured on CCTV.

“The culprits, Fatai Yusuf (42) and Hammed Garuba (38) were found guilty of stealing mobile phones from the scene. Both individuals, serving as paramilitary officers within the agency, were subjected to a meticulous investigation by the agency’s Disciplinary Committee.

“Upon confirmation of their guilt, they were summarily dismissed from service and will face immediate prosecution for theft”. It read.

In his remarks, CSP Adetayo Akerele, Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force strongly denounced the unethical behaviour of the dismissed officers, reaffirming the agency’s unwavering commitment to integrity and accountability.

He then read the riot act to all personnel, emphasizing that any breach of ethical conduct would attract severe consequences.

“The Lagos State Task Force is guided by principles of discipline, equity, and justice. Any act that compromises the agency’s credibility or erodes public trust will be addressed decisively and without hesitation,” he declared.

The statement also revealed that the 96 suspects were arrested during separate raids in the area.

“The first group of 53 drug peddlers and users apprehended were remanded in Badagry Correctional Centre after being charged in court.

“This week, in a subsequent raid targeting drug hotspots and illicit structures within Gowon Estate, Ipaja, Lagos, the Taskforce arrested 43 additional suspects.

“The operation led to the demolition of identified drug hideouts and shanties to deter recurring criminal activities in the area. All apprehended individuals have been promptly arraigned, underscoring the agency’s relentless commitment to eradicating drug-related crimes and ensuring public safety.

“These actions highlight the Task Force’s uncompromising stance on unethical conduct and its dedication to maintaining law and order in alignment with the Lagos State THEMES PLUS agenda.” It ended.

