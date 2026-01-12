Lagos Task Force Arrests Seven Suspected Robbers On Bolade Bridge, Oshodi

Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Task Force have arrested seven suspected robbers allegedly operating on top of the Bolade Bridge in Oshodi, following actionable intelligence and sustained surveillance.

The arrest, which took place earlier on Monday is part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to reclaim public spaces, protect commuters, and dismantle criminal networks around major transport corridors.

Those arrested were identified as: Samuel Olumide (19), Quadri Oladipupo (21), Ojo Ifabomi (23), Tunde Balogun (24), Dayo Badmus (21), Adegunlola Tayo (20) and Simon Michael (21).

According to the Task Force, the suspects were apprehended while allegedly engaging in criminal activities around the bridge, an area known for heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Officials emphasized that bridges, highways, and pedestrian routes must remain safe for law-abiding Lagos residents, stressing that such locations should not serve as havens for criminal elements.

The suspects have been taken into custody and will be processed in accordance with extant laws, the Task Force confirmed.