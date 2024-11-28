Lagos Task Force Arrests Four Traffic Robbers

Share

The Lagos State Taskforce has apprehended four suspected traffic robbers who specialize in robbing motorists during traffic gridlocks during rush hours.

According to a statement by Abdulraheem Gbadeyan, the Agency’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, the suspects; Ismail Akinlade (26), Rasak Abiodun (25), Adefabi Gbolahan (25), and Rilwan Olaloye (20) were apprehended in Mushin after a series of investigations led officers to their hideout.

Speaking on the arrest, the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele, disclosed that the TaskForce had been monitoring miscreants who operate in specific areas of the State to perpetrate crimes.

“These individuals reportedly target distracted motorists, stealing phones, bags, and other valuables from vehicles while distracting the occupants,” he said.

According to one of them, Ismail, “Whenever I steal, I give the phone to Number One (now at large) at Mushin, who handles selling our loot. After a while

Share

Please follow and like us: