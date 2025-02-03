Lagos Task Force Apprehends 22 Suspects Using BRT Terminal As Hideout

Share

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit Taskforce has apprehended 22 suspected criminals using Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) terminals as hideouts.

Chairman of the agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele, disclosed this in a statement signed by the agency’s Director, Press and Public Affairs, Mr Abdulraheem Gbadeyan, yesterday in Lagos.

Akerele said that in response to complaints from the public on the illegal activities of the suspects, the taskforce took decisive action to restore safety in the Obalende area of the state.

“The raid was carried out in response to persistent complaints from residents of Obalende regarding the activities of hoodlums and miscreants who attack innocent citizens.

“The management of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), also sought the intervention of the Taskforce, as criminal elements had turned the BRT terminal in Tafawa Bale wa Square (TBS) into a hideout for their illicit activities.

“Acting swiftly, operatives of the task force raided the location on Saturday night and apprehended the suspects, who possessed harmful weapons and hard drugs on them.

“They had been using the terminal as a base to launch attacks on unsuspecting commuters and residents,” he said.

Akerele reiterated the state government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of Lagos residents and maintaining law and order across the state.

The chairman warned that any individual involved in criminal activities or making life difficult for law-abiding citizens would face the full wrath of the law.

