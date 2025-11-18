Lagos Targets Out-Of-School Children With Upgraded Inclusive Schools

The Lagos State Government has taken another step toward strengthening inclusive education with the inauguration of newly renovated facilities and the distribution of educational support materials at Aganju Aka Inclusive Nursery and Primary School 2, Okokomaiko.

The upgrade, carried out through the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA), was formally handed over on Monday.

The agency’s General Manager, Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal, said the initiative reflects the state’s commitment to reducing the number of out-of-school children and creating a learning environment where no child is excluded. Oyetunde-Lawal noted that Lagos currently operates about 50 inclusive schools across different levels.

According to her, the government is adopting a phased approach to infrastructure improvements, starting with selected schools to set a benchmark for others. She explained that the renovation represents more than cosmetic upgrades.

She said: “We changed the desks and tables, introduced globalstandard learning materials, and ensured sustainable electricity so that classrooms are comfortable and functional.

“We are working with foundations and individuals who have joined us to make this possible, and we hope to equip teachers further so the quality of instruction rises across board.”

The LASODA chief described education as a key driver for inclusion and poverty reduction, stressing that supporting teachers and learners, especially children living with disabilities, remains central to the governor’s agenda.

Oyetunde-Lawal added that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has tasked all relevant agencies with delivering quality infrastructure to boost inclusive education statewide.

Education Secretary of Ojo Local Government Education Authority, Abiola Kolawole, commended the government for what he called a remarkable upgrade that will improve learning outcomes.