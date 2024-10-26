Lagos Targets 850,000 Residents For Free Diabetes, Hypertension Tests

Share

The Lagos State Government, in partnership with Health Commissioners Forum (HCF) and Nigeria’s Governors Forum is set to roll out a public health awareness campaign against diabetes and hypertension in which 850,000 Lagos residents will benefit from free screening.

According to the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, the programme will also target 10 million Nigerians nationwide who would be tested for diabetes, obesity and hypertension free of charge.

Themed: “Know Your Numbers And Control Your Numbers”, the campaign is billed to run between from October 28 and November 2.

A brain child of NGF and HCF, the exercise, which will run in all states of the Federation during the period aims to educate, counsel and test Nigerians in the effort to raise awareness to the dangers of two diseases often referred to as “silent killers”

Abayomi unveiled this at a press conference heralding the public health campaigns, held at the conference room of Folarin Coker Staff Clinic, The Secretariat, Ikeja.

In his speech, Abayomi stated that about one-third of the state’s population, totalling 8.6million people reportedly suffer from high blood pressure. Adding that 6.5million are diagnosed with obesity and 1.7million suffer diabetes on a yearly basis.

According to the Commissioner, being the most populated state in the country, Lagos has been directed by the HCF leadership under Dr Banji Filani of Ekiti, to target 850,000 of its citizens out of the 10 million in focus nationwide.

The Commissioner noted that high blood pressure and diabetes are close related ailments which may seem harmless but come with lethal impacts on the body system.

Describing the duo as a “silent pandemic”, Abayomi further mentioned symptoms of diabetes to include unrestrained urge to urinate, dehydration, exhaustion, blurry vision and so on.

He also listed some symptoms of high blood pressure as headaches, blurred vision, shortness of breath and chest pain.

He said risk factors of diabetes and high blood pressure include; “overweight, sedentary lifestyle, malnutrition, excessive intake of sugar and salt, processed food, family history, old age, smoking, stress and among others.

He said the “larger sibling”, Obesity comes across as an easy going ailment, but has a heavy impact, taking life slowly. Highlighting the importance of adequate medical check-ups, the Commissioner said high blood pressure is often undetected until it is too late.

He urged Lagosians to visit the over 300 health centres and 30 general hospital’s across the state within the one week period of the campaign, announcing that the state government has made provisions for them to be tested free of charge.

He warned that failure to pay attention to the body in the name of a ‘busy schedule’, which makes people vulnerable, is a known reason for the high rate of hypertension.

While acknowledging that the three diseases are common among Lagosians, he noted that obesity is the leading cause of kidney and liver failure across the world, yet assuring that both are incommunicable and can be cured.

Abayomi implores Lagosians to take advantage of the state’s health insurance scheme, “Ilera Eko” to access a wide range of healthcare services with the payment of just ₦15,000 per annum.

He also advised Lagosians to engage in regular health check-ups, live a healthy lifestyle, eat a balanced diet, reduce the amount of sugar, salt and calories they consume, stay physically active, walk at least 30 mins daily, quit smoking, manage stress and socialise moderately.

The Commissioner further warned against consumption of herbal products not certified by NAFDAC revealing that Lagos State hospitals are full of people who have consumed traditional medicines not certified by the agency and their kidneys and livers have failed.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso sent a word of advice to journalists in the country, through members of the ‘Governors Press Crew’ and other present, to always pay attention to their body system as they go about their ever tight schedules.

“Know your numbers and Control Your Numbers campaign is part of the Federal Government’s plans and Lagos state will always be ready to play her part.”

‘Whatever the Federal Government wants states to do, Lagos is very ready for it,” Omotosho added.

