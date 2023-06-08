Lagos Targets 200,000 Units Of Blood From Voluntary Donors

Lagos State Government is targeting increasing its total number of donated blood which is presently at over 115,000 units to 200,000 units to meet its annual blood requirements and the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended estimate of blood requirement per population, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye has said.

Ogboye who disclosed this on Sunday while reviewing scheduled activities lined up by the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service (LSBTS) to commemorate 2023 World Blood Donor Day in Lagos, said that apart from the recorded in- crease in donated blood in Lagos to over 115,000 units, the LSBTS has been able to screen 100 percent of all units of blood collected in the State.

The Permanent Secretary noted that LSBTS also produces blood components including Fresh Frozen Plasma, Cryo- precipitates and Platelet Concentrates from 90 percent of voluntarily donated blood with the decentralization of its storage to ensure easy accessibility. He said: “LSBTS has adopted a hybrid of decentralised blood services at its blood collection, distribution, screening and certification units with a highly centralized post-collection blood processing specifically component production as well as regulatory, monitoring, enforcement activities.

“Since the its establishment in June 2004, LSBTS has increased the availability of safe blood, curbed the menace of quackery and improved the quality of the blood provided by the state. Facilitated by Mr. Governor, there has been an increase in the number of voluntary blood donation centres in public and private health facilities with accompanied strengthening of the haemovigilance programme according to international best practices to ensure safe blood processes”.

Speaking on scheduled activities to commemorate year 2023 World Blood Donor Day in Lagos, the Executive Secretary, LSBTS, Dr. Biodun Osikomaiya disclosed that the Lagos State Ministry of Health through the LSBTS will commemorate WBBD with a three-day event comprising Youth Extravaganza; Lagos State Secondary School Student LSBTS facility tour and Symposium and Scientific Conference.

She explained that Lagos State Secondary School students are scheduled to come on tour of LSBTS facilities at the headquarters, located within the premises of Gbagada General Hospital on Thursday June 8. Osikomaiya further explained that a Symposium and Scientific Conference to commemorate the World Blood Donor Day will hold on Wednesday June 14, 2023 at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium in Alausa Ikeja.

She said: “World blood donor day is a day of global observance, celebrated all around the world on the 14th of June yearly. This event is meant to raise awareness on the crucial need for safe blood and blood products, to thank blood donors for saving lives with their precious gift of blood and to recruit healthy individuals to be voluntary blood donors.