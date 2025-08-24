Lagos Targets $1bn Annual Income From SMEs, Graduates 253 Trade Ambassadors

The Lagos State Government says it is targeting an additional $1 billion in annual foreign exchange income through Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), following the graduation of 253 participants from the Lagos State Export Readiness Training Programme (LASERP).

Of the graduates, 20 SMEs have been selected to represent Lagos at the 2025 Intra-African Trade Fair scheduled to hold in Algiers, Algeria, in September, where they will showcase “Made in Lagos” products to international buyers.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony held on Friday, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Special Adviser on Works, Dr. Adekunle Olayinka, said Lagos currently contributes more than 60% of Nigeria’s non-oil exports, which stood at $5.3 billion in 2024. He added that the state’s new SME strategy aims to inject $1 billion annually into the economy within the next five years.

“From the beginning of this administration, we understood that Lagos’ destiny would not be built on oil alone or solely on large corporations. Our economic future rests on the vibrancy of our micro, small, and medium enterprises—the true backbone of our economy, the silent engines of innovation,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu explained that LASERP was designed to build a new generation of export-ready entrepreneurs capable of scaling their businesses beyond Nigeria.

“When LASERP was conceived, our vision was clear: to prepare Lagos entrepreneurs to compete globally, diversify our economy, and entrench Lagos as the undisputed trade gateway of Nigeria and Africa. Today, we see that vision coming to life,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Minister of Finance Wale Edun, represented by his Special Adviser on Communications, Media, and Publicity, Dr. Ogho Okiti, commended Afreximbank and ImpactHER for supporting the programme, saying it demonstrates the importance of partnerships in driving export diversification, which is key to Nigeria’s economic growth.

Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose, described the graduation as “history in motion,” adding that Lagos is determined to transform its SMEs from “local champions to global competitors.”

“LASERP was born to move our SMEs from the streets of Lagos to the shelves of the world. Today is Lagos telling the world: we are ready, we are rising, we will lead,” she said.

Regional Chief Operating Officer of Afreximbank, Allain Thierry Mbongue, said the programme has produced a new generation of “export-ready champions,” while ImpactHER CEO, Mrs. Efe Ukala, noted that participants were trained in digital brand transformation and global marketing strategies to stand out in the competitive export market.

Director of SME Development at Afreximbank, Ody Akhanoba, highlighted the programme’s impact, revealing that participants shipped over a dozen 20-foot containers of goods in the past six weeks, while 10 SMEs secured international trade certifications and others gained access to single-digit interest loans.

Picture Caption:

(L-R) Regional Chief Operating Officer, Afreximbank, Allain Thierry Mbongue; Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose; Special Adviser on Works representing Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dr. Adekunle Olayinka; Director of SME Development, Afreximbank, Ody Akhanoba; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Dr. Olugbemiga Aina; and Managing Director, SecureID, Mrs. Kofo Akinkugbe, OON, at the graduation ceremony of the Lagos State Export Readiness Training Programme (LASERP).